A RENOWNED musician and his rhythm and blues orchestra have announced a show in York - featuring special guests.
Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced the dates of their 2022 UK tour, featuring a host of special guests including Celeste, Joss Stone, Vic Reeves, Lulu, Roland Gift and Chris Difford.
The tour will kick off in October with former Fine Young Cannibals frontman Roland Gift, with legendary singer Lulu, who was a huge hit on last year’s tour and original Squeeze bandmate Chris Difford performing on selected dates.
Joining him for his show at York Barbican on December 1 is Jools’ podcast partner, comedian and all-round performer extraordinaire Vic Reeves.
The tour will be will be Academy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Celeste’s first time appearing on a Jools Holland tour, whilst Grammy Award-winning artist Joss Stone last stepped on Jools’ stage in 2014.
The tour follows the release of Jools Holland’s latest star-studded album, ‘Pianola. Piano & Friends’, which came out in November 2021 and features musical luminaries David Gilmour, Sir Tom Jones, Jamie Cullum, Joe Bonamassa and many more.
Book your tickets for Jools Holland and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on the York Barbican website.
