THIS street in York has been named as the most expensive in the YO postcode over the last five years, according to a new study around house price data.
The research, by home sales company Property Solvers, tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the York postcodes.
In Driffield Terrace, five properties sold for an average of £1,241,059, showing it to be the most expensive street in the city. In Clifton, three properties sold for an average of £1,123,666. As well as this, Bootham saw three properties sell for an average of £1,101,666.
Other YO postcode streets that ranked in the top 10 most expensive include Middlethorpe, The Green, Coxwold and Gilling East.
Some of the cheapest streets include North Marine Road, where three properties sold for an average of £42,333, Homecrest House, where four properties sold for an average of £43,125 and Quay Road, where four properties sold for an average of £45,737.
Other streets that ranked in the YO postcode's cheapest include Windsor Crescent, St Nicholas Mews, Marlborough Terrace and Turton House.
The study only ranked streets which have had three or more sales in the last five years.
