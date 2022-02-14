FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house fire last night (February 13).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.51pm to Pottergate, in Helmsley after reports of a house fire.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Pickering and an officer attended reports of a kitchen fire at a domestic premises.

"On arrival this was a small fire caused by an item left on the hob.

"Crews assisted to ventilate the property."