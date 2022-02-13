YORK Rescue Boat volunteers were called out this evening to assist police officers and fire crews at an ongoing incident in York.
However, a boat official tweeted that as the volunteers were preparing to launch their lifeboat, they were stood down as the incident had been safely resolved by officers from North Yorkshire Police.
A North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said he believed someone had slipped into some water but quickly managed to get out.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.