CLIFFORD'S Tower is to reopen to the public on Saturday April 2, following a £5 million improvement project.

English Heritage said visitors will be able to enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the York skyline from a new roof deck, constructed in a way which also helps to protect the tower’s historic stonework.

The deck will be accessed by new internal walkways and historic stairwells which provide access for the first time to features on the first floor, and aims to help visitors better understand the history and historical layout of the tower

"New visitor information will also help place the tower in the context of the historical landscape of York, as well as shedding light on the tower’s long and turbulent history," said a spokesperson.

"It explores, among other episodes, the tower’s role as the site of the tragic 1190 massacre and suicide of York’s Jewish community - one of the worst anti-Semitic events in English history – and explains the role of the castle as both a medieval royal stronghold and a garrison during the Civil War.

"Through sound experiences, visitors will hear an historic soundscape and stories from key moments in the history of the site, told by local actors."

The project has also included vital conservation work on the tower.

Andrea Selley, Territory Director (North) at English Heritage, said: “Many people in York will have seen the tower covered in scaffolding over the past few months and we’re now delighted to be able to take this down and open the doors to the public.

"The team have worked hard through the pandemic and sometimes appalling weather conditions and we’re pleased with what they’ve achieved.

"We set out to deliver a project that the people of York would be proud of, and would feel does justice to the significance of this important monument; we can’t wait to welcome people back and to see what they think.”.

The spokesperson said tickets would go on sale later this week and could be booked online by searching for English Heritage Clifford’s Tower.

English Heritage's original refurbishment scheme ran into a major controversy over plans for a new visitor centre at the base of the motte.

The decision was challenged in the high court by a group of local residents, led by independent councillor Johnny Hayes, and in 2018 English Heritage abandoned the proposal, but pressed ahead with works in the tower itself.