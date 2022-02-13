The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in York as it predicts some areas could see gusts reach 90mph.

The warning is set to come into place on Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm. At present, it is forecast to last until 6pm the following evening.

Inland wind gusts could reach up to 60-70mph while exposed coastal regions could get much higher, according to the national weather service.

What is a yellow weather warning for wind?

The Met Office warn the following disruption could be experienced during a yellow wind warning:

  • Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close
  • Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
  • Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

The warning covers the North West and East of England as well as Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend eastward to the most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.”

For up-to-date forecasts visit the Met Office website.