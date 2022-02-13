A MOTORIST has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and possession of cannabis after his car crashed into a barrier on the A19 in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said on Facebook that officers attended the crash on a bridge at Chapel Haddlesey, near Selby, early today.

"The driver had failed to negotiate the bridge and collided with the offside Armco barrier before coming to rest in the middle of the road, blocking both lanes," said a spokesperson.

They said the driver was found to be almost twice the legal drink drive limit when he provided a roadside sample.

"Thankfully nobody was injured in the collision and no innocent third parties were involved," they said.

"We were able to get to the scene and close the road before the next driver heading towards Selby crossed the brow of the hill to immediately be met with this blocking their path.

"The driver was arrested for drink driving and on suspicion of possession of cannabis and subsequently failed to provide an evidential sample for analysis. He remains in custody at this time."

They said that driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs was a 'selfish, detestable act that costs lives, which could cost a driver his licence, a conviction and the value of his car when his insurance company won’t pay out for it, adding: "THINK, don’t drink and drive!"