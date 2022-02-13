A WEATHER warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire by the Met Office.
The yellow warning says a period of very strong winds could cause some disruption late on Wednesday and on Thursday.
It says road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, and some roads and bridges may have to close.
Trees could fall and buildings could suffer damage, such as tiles blown from roofs, and power cuts may occur.
"There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris," adds the warning.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting gusts of up to 48 mph in York on Wednesday night, and gusts of up to 55mph in communities on the North York Moors such as Goathland. Heavy rain is also forecast.
