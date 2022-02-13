American Football fans across the globe will have their eyes on the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California this weekend for Super Bowl LVI.

The Cinncinatti Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the pinnacle of American Football.

There won’t be many fans who would have tipped either side to reach the elusive NFL fixture with both sides having just one Super Bowl win between them.

The Los Angeles Rams had their last taste of glory way back in 2000 while playing under the name St Louis.

This year’s game sees two quarterbacks looking to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time, but at very different stages of their career.

Matthew Stafford, 34, is in his first year at the Rams since arriving from the Detroit Lions and has helped guide his team to the brink of glory just three years on from their galling 13-3 defeat to the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII.

When is Super Bowl 2022?





Cinncinatti Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams will be played on Sunday 13 February.

Super Bowl 2022 UK time

Unfortunately for UK fans it will mean a very late night and a lot of tired eyes when they return to work on Monday.

UK NFL fans will need plenty of coffee and energy drinks as Super Bowl LVI is schedule to kick off at 11:30 pm GMT and is expected to run until around 3am on Monday morning.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 in the UK

Both BBC One and Sky Sports NFL will be screening the full action with no advertisement breaks in between.