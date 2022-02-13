Netflix UK has announced as announced 40 TV shows and movies will be axed from the streaming platform next month.
The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for February with more to come in March.
But to make way for the new content, some shows are facing the axe.
Among them is 1998 hit The Truman Show staring Jim Carrey, with S.W.A.T. and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days also being removed.
Here is the list of content being scrapped by Netflix in March including TV shows, Netflix originals and films.
(N* = Netflix Original)
40 TV shows and movies being scrapped by Netflix
- 21 Thunder (Season 1) N
- Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)
- Arctic Heart (2016)
- Big Stan (2007)
- BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)
- The Boy (2016)
- Chalet Girl (2011)
- The Challange (Season 1)
- The Dictator (2012)
- Ella Enchanted (2004)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Guru Aur Bhole (Season 1)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)
- Love is in the Air (Season 1)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)
- Nicky Deuce (2013)
- Nila (2016)
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Pants on Fire (2014)
- Paradise Liost (2006)
- Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)
- Radio Rebel (2012)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011)
- Sab Jholmaal Hai (Season 1)
- Saimdang, Memoir of Colors (Season 1)
- Something Borrowed (2011)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- Sylvanian Families (2019)
- Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (Season 1)
- Tiger (2016)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Your Lie in April (Season 1)
- Aurora (2010)
- The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)
Anyone currently watching the content to be removed from Netflix have just weeks to finish up before they’re taken off the platform.
