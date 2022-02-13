Eastenders actor Scott Maslen who plays Jack Branning in the BBC soap has a very famous wife in real life.

Scott who is best known for his roles in The Bill and Eastenders, is married to famous DJ and singer Estelle Rubio.

The actor is best known for his portrayal as DS Phil Hunter in ITV's The Bill and Jack Branning on the BBC's flagship soap EastEnders.

He also took part in the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing and the 2015 series of Celebrity MasterChef.

His current character, Jack, has been unlucky in love since joining the cast on Albert Square back in 2007.

Despite being the most successful of the Branning brothers, Jack has suffered his fair share of heartache.

He looked set for life when he married the love of his life, Ronnie Mitchell, but like all Eastenders love stories it ended in tragedy when Ronnie drowned with sister Roxy.

The copper and property developer now seem to have found love with Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

And like his character, Scott is happy in love with famous wife Estelle Rubio.

The couple met in 1999 and decided to tie the knot in 2008 after having their son Zak Alexander Maslen in 2001.

A number of Eastenders stars were in attendance at the wedding including: Samantha Womack, Rita Simons, Charlie Clements, Jo Joyner, Steve McFadden, Barbara Windsor, Patsy Palmer, Diane Parish and Perry Fenwick.

He is best friends with his former Eastenders lover Samantha Womack, whom he has known since they were teenagers, and her husband Mark Womack.

He is also godfather to their two children, Lily-Rose and Benjamin Womack. Benjamin is also best friends with Maslen's son Zak.

His wife Estelle has worked with huge names in music such as Basement Jaxx, La Roux and Clean Bandit.

She has performed at London’s O2 Arena, a number of festivals and Fashion Week shows.