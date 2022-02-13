If you're looking for some garden furniture inspiration or need a cosy chair for a conservatory, egg chairs are the way to go.

Egg chairs - also known as hanging egg chairs or hanging chairs - are among the top home decor trends of 2022.

Egg chairs can be fitted to hang from ceilings or come on their own stand.

These hanging egg chairs are so popular that you can even buy matching versions for your cat.

Here's where you can buy a giant hanging egg chair for your house or garden online.

Best egg chairs including B&Q, Argos, Wayfair and more

Bradway Egg Swing Chair with Stand

Perfect for both the living room and garden, this egg shape swing chair from Wayfair is extremely comfortable, stable and stylishly twined by rattan.

This chair - costing £529.99 - comes with soft and waterproof cushion with quick dry features.

Laramie Breeze Rattan Effect Swing Chair with Stand

Classy with cream features, this Wayfair swinging egg chair offers the ultimate place for cosy relaxation.

You can gently swing back and forth in the hanging egg chair cocoon seat with deep fill cushions in a cream colour.

The egg chair from Wayfair - priced at £569.99 - works for both gardens and indoor.

B&Q's GoodHome Apolima Brown Rattan effect Egg Chair

Customers have handed out five stars for the GoodHome Apolima Brown Rattan effect Egg Chair, sold via the B&Q website for £455.

The round lines and shape of this Apolima egg chair make it the perfect outdoor sanctuary for Summer cocktails or reading.

This style from B&Q is easy to maintain due to its synthetic rattan frame while offering optimum comfort.

ManoMano's Charles Bentley Hanging Egg Shaped Rattan Swing Chair With Cushion - Grey

ManoMano is offering a great price drop on the Charles Bentley Hanging Egg Shaped Rattan Swing Chair With Cushion in grey.

This classy egg chair will set you back £399.99, with free delivery included.

You can make the most of lazy summer afternoons in this Charles Bentley hanging egg shaped rattan chair, complete with a super comfy grey cushion.

This egg chair is available via the ManoMano website.

ManoMano's Foldable Hanging Swing Egg Chair W/ Cushion Garden Rattan Wicker Hammock Chair Detachable

Shoppers rate this foldable rattan-style hanging swing egg chair five stars, sold via the ManoMano website.

Featuring a classy black colour, rattan details and deep, comfy cushion, this chair currently has 41% off.

The price has been dropped down from £365 to £215.

Argos Home Jaye Hanging Egg Chair – Grey

Argos is selling this Home Jaye Hanging Egg Chair in grey for £360.

You can mould yourself into its comfortable cushions, surrounded by rattan features, and gently swing in its hanging seat.

Even better, this can also be disassembled easily for storage when it's cold or not in use.

Wayfair's Pedro Swing Chair with Stand

Wayfair is selling the grey version of its popular sell-out Pedro Swing Chair with Stand.

With happy customers describing this 4.7 star rated chair as "comfy" and "sturdy", this is a good option for gardens.

This egg chair is priced at £279.99 while you can also get one day free delivery.

The Range's New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair in Dark Grey

The Range is selling this stylish New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair in dark grey.

This cocoon-style chair has a classic rattan cage seat for airflow and style as well as super plush cushions.

Prices at the Range's deal start at £299.99, depending on the customisable size options selected.