A FASHION store in York city centre is closing down, according to signs in the windows.
The signs, stating 'Closing Down Sale,' have appeared at Bon Marché in Goodramgate.
However, such signs have appeared before, without the company going ahead with closure.
In June 2020, The Press reported that the store had been saved from the axe after it was set to close after falling into administration.
The shop had had signs displayed in its windows for several months proclaiming: “Closing down sale... everything must go,' and it then shut after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
It then reopened its doors following the Government's decision to allow non-essential shops to open again and a staff member said the store was now staying open.
In November 2020, signs appeared in the windows again, declaring: "Closing down sale." However, a member of staff said the store was only closing down for a new lockdown and would be reopening when it was lifted again.
