ONE hundred super fast drag cars and bikes from all over the UK - including the British land speed record holder and the 'world's fastest shed' - have gone on display this weekend near York.

The 'Straightliners Open Weekend' is taking place today and tomorrow at Elvington Airfield, scene of many a record-breaking speed attempt over the decades.

Hundreds of visitors are getting a chance to meet the vehicle riders and drivers, including some world record holders, and their support teams.

They are being given an insight into Straightliners' 40+ land speed, Guinness World Speed Records, wheelie, drag racing, sprint and drag and drift events which it organises around the UK.

There are top speed, wheelie and drag racing vehicles on display in marquees, along with engineering displays and top speed seminars.

Among the record-breaking vehicles on display is The Vampire, powered by a Rolls Royce Orpheus Red Arrow jet engine, with a Jaguar Aircraft Afterburner, and built in the 1980s by Santa Pod Raceway.

It has achieved a speed of 270 mph in six seconds and can reach 60mph in one second, 100 mph in 1.5 seconds and 200mph in 4.5 seconds.

In 2000, it achieved the British Land Speed Record with an average of 300.3 mph and a peak speed of 330mph at Elvington.

The Vampire was involved in an infamous crash in 2006 which the driver survived, and it was subsequently restored and remains the British Land Speed Record holder to this day.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Elvington event also features a roadworthy coin-operated Postman Pat van children's amusement ride. Another attraction is a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, with a 7.2 litres engine, which has managed 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds.

Motorbikes on show include a 'two-faced' 1,300 cc double-engined Triumph Sprint/Drag Bike, built in 1968 and the third quickest in Europe in the late 60s and early 70s, and a steam powered 'rocket' motorcycle, 'Force of Nature.'

Grabbing a lot of attention is the 'world's fastest shed,' which was built and driven by Kevin Nicks and has topped 100 mph.

Kevin came up with the idea of building the unusual vehicle in 2015, as a way of making use of a broken-down Volkswagen Passat he had in his garden. It took him twelve months to build the steel frame and wooden shiplap bodywork, install the engine and to make the vehicle roadworthy

This weekend event also features guided tours of the world famous 'Runway 26' at Elvington, where most of the speed records are broken.

There are also catering, merchandise and motorsport product related stands. Admission fee is £5 per person,with kids going free, and parking is also free.