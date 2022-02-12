A SEXUAL predator has been jailed for 14 years for raping a child.

Liam Croft, 34, of Holme Lane, Selby, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child and four counts of rape of a child.

Humberside Police said the court heard how Croft systematically abused his victim, preying on their vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification over the course of a number of years.

Detective Sergeant Paul Tyrer, who led the investigation, said he wanted to commend the bravery and courage which Croft's victim had shown throughout the entirety of the police investigation and court proceedings.

“I know that does not take away the pain and hurt he has caused, but I hope this sentence will provide his victim with some comfort in knowing that nobody else will come to harm at the hands of this sexual predator," he said.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered a sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible.

“It is never the victim’s fault and I would strongly appeal for any child who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us.

“We work in partnership with the local authority and a number of local charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.

“You will be listened to and we will continue to take action against offenders.”

He said people should phone 101 to report an incident or 999 in an emergency.