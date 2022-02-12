The Samsung S22 Ultra and the rest of the series are the phones everyone is talking about right.

Major retailers like Sky Mobile, EE, O2 and more have already started pre-orders for the highly anticipated range.

With enhanced Nightography features and the first embedded S Pen in the Galaxy S series, the new handsets sell themselves.

But phone companies are sweetening the deal with pre-order gifts, trade-in discounts and tempting subscriptions.

Here are some of the best deals on the market to help you get the most for your upgrade.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, one of the new series of phones unveiled by the company. Credit: PA

Best Samsung S22 Series deals

Sky Mobile

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is available to pre-order from Sky Mobile.

The brand new handsets can be ordered now ahead of their launch later in February and into March.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming to Sky Mobile on February 25, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available to customers from March 11.

Sky Mobile is also treating customers that pre-order one of the phones until April 5 to a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro which are worth £219.

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S22 from Sky mobile.

Samsung

If you buy one of the S22 series directly from Samsung, you can also see some jaw-dropping discounts.

Like other retailers, you can also pick up a pre-order gift of a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro if you buy before April 5.

When you choose to trade in your current phone, you could get an instant discount of up to £570 on your upgrade - but this deal is only until February 24.

There are further discounts and promotions available too including 12 months of Disney+ and up to £69.95 off the Galaxy Tab S8 when you buy it with a S22.

Vodafone

Vodafone has some incredible pay monthly deals and exciting gifts on offer when you buy one of the new handsets.

The S22 Ultra will cost you £49 upfront and then £51 a month for the 36-month plan.

You can also claim a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro with 12 months of Disney+.

When you trade-in an eligible phone, you can get it for £33pm.

Vodafone is also offering fantastic deals for the rest of the series.

You can pick up an S22 for £42 a month and an S22+ can be yours for a monthly £46 payment, both with only £29 paid upfront.

EE

You can now pre-order the Samsung S22 Ultra from EE and get your phone delivered to you on launch day.

When you pre-order the S22 Ultra, you can claim your pair of Galaxy Buds Pro which are worth £219 as well as a two-year Netflix subscription.

See the range of Samsung S22 packages available via the EE website.

O2

Pre-ordering is now open for the SS2 series at O2 and they have sweetened the deals even further.

The phone company has a range of pre-built plans for you to choose from including its top pick, its 60GB data plan and its unlimited data plan.

It is giving customers an introductory offer of 3 months free airtime from £30.99 for first 3 months and you just need to spend £30 upfront.

You can also get an extra £250 when you trade in your device by March 31 and you can claim Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro when your pre-order before April 5.

On top of all this, you can choose 12 months of Disney+ or 6 months of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible, McAfee under O2's top pick plan.

Samsung S22 Series Specs

Samsung S22 Ultra specs

The S22 Ultra includes the following features:

It has an enhanced ‘Nightography’ feature which means you can capture bright and smooth night-time videos.

Galaxy’s brightest ever smartphone display and has a 1750nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

The handset has a 4nm processor and Samsung’s longest-lasting battery yet.

The model also features the first embedded S Pen in the Galaxy S series alongside a generous 8GB – 12GB RAM to effortlessly switch between apps

Samsung S22 and S22+ specs

