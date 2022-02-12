It’s fair to say Holly Willoughby has a great eye for style and not just when it comes to her wardrobe.

She launched her first bedding collection in collaboration with Dunelm back in January 2020 and she continues to show her interior design flair with her latest signature collection.

The new spring/summer collection is fresh and crisp – just what you need to brighten up your bedroom as you begin to think about putting winter behind you.

Last week, Dunelm teased the range on an Instagram post saying: “We’ve been secretly working on something big, but don’t tell anyone…

“Scratch that, tell everyone.”

New designs in the range include the elegant Holly Willoughby Catalina bedding set which features a delicate floral spring design in a soft blue colour palette.

If you prefer a pink colourway Holly Willoughby has crafted the beautiful vintage floral Carmella duvet cover and pillowcase set creating a timeless look with soft pastel colours and trailing foliage.

Bedding sets come in Single, Double, Kingsize and Super Kingsize and are priced from £40.

New to the range are a choice of eyelet or pencil pleat curtains. Holly Willoughby Tasmin curtains feature a vintage floral pattern in a soft grey colour palette while the Samira Summer design includes delicate floral sprigs in a soft pastel colour palette.

Curtains come in three lengths with prices starting from £65.

Yesterday Holly herself took to social media to officially launch the new designs saying: “Very excited to announce the launch of my latest homeware range with @Dunelmuk and guess what….the range now includes wallpaper and curtains!

“I’ve really enjoyed working on this and hope you love the new designs as much as I do!”

Holly fans have been all over the range, including television personality Vanessa Feltz who commented: “Love love love adore.”

Others were also pleased with Holly’s interior inspiration with carrie_barefoot4lifepilates saying: “I needed this inspo. Just confirmed my colour choice for our spare room.”

Lizagratton agreed, saying: “I didn’t know it, but this is what I’m looking for, for my bedroom. Beautiful range @hollywilloughby”

Other compliments included latifalfarisi saying: “Beautiful collection dear Holly. The combination of colors is so soothing to the eyes.” And kateporter3424 adding: “Love the choice of Blue and white, favourite combination. Clean and crisp looking.”

One fan calling themselves rbaronovitch_r commented to say how pleased she was with the Dunelm collab, saying: “Loving the wallpaper Holly and more affordable if its dunelm selling it.”

If you are a on budget, some of last season’s designs are on sale right now including Holly Willoughby Fauna Mint and Ayana Grey sets both now from £31.50.

View the full Holly Willoughby range, via the Dunelm website.