POLICE are appealing for help as they investigate a violent incident at a bar in York city centre in which several people were assaulted and threatened.
North Yorkshire Police has issued pictures of several men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened at the Stone Roses in King Street on November 21 last year.
"Please get in touch if you recognise anyone pictured here, as we’d like to speak to them as we believe that they will important information that will help with our investigation," said a spokesperson.
"During the incident, several members of the public were assaulted, and bar staff and door staff were threatened and also assaulted."
Anyone with any info should email mark.reid@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Mark Reid, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12210246367.
