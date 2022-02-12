A CAR has been badly damaged after catching fire in a York Aldi car park.

Firefighters went to the store in Water Lane, York, yesterday lunchtime.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb found a vehicle well alight and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

"The fire originated in the engine compartment and caused 70 per cent fire and smoke damage to the engine and passenger compartment, said a spokesperson.