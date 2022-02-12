A CAR has been badly damaged after catching fire in a York Aldi car park.
Firefighters went to the store in Water Lane, York, yesterday lunchtime.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb found a vehicle well alight and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.
"The fire originated in the engine compartment and caused 70 per cent fire and smoke damage to the engine and passenger compartment, said a spokesperson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.