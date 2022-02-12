TWO cars have crashed into buildings during three separate incidents in North Yorkshire last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the first crash happened in Barlow, near Selby, at 10.54pm.
It said crews from Selby responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a car had impacted a building.
Nobody was injured and crews inspected the building and vehicle to ensure they were safe, said a spokesperson.
They said the second crash - another single vehicle collision - happened at 5.23am at The Quay, Selby,
They said crews from Selby and Tadcaster responded, extricating a man from the car by removing the roof.
"He is now in the hands of police and paramedics on the scene following a previous incident."
They said the Tadcaster crew also inspected premises for structural damage in Gowthorpe, Selby, at 5.45am, 'following the actions of the car from the previous incident.'
They added that there wasn't any structural damage and the fire service was not required, with the incident left in the hands of police on the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.