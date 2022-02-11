FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a car fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.30pm to Water Lane in Clifton to reports of a car alight.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a car on fire.
On arrival they found one vehicle well alight.
"The fire originated in the engine compartment and caused 70 per cent fire and smoke damage to the engine and passenger compartment.
"The crew used 2 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel jet to extinguish."
