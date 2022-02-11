FIVE people who were arrested after a violent incident in a York suburb last month have all been released by police, with no further action to be taken.
The Press reported on the evening of Saturday January 15 that part of Archer Close - a residential road in Clifton - had been taped off by police, and the cordon was still in place the next day.
North Yorkshire Police said later that emergency services had responded to reports of an assault on a man in Archer Close.
It said that the victim, who was a 44-year-old man, had sustained injuries from a bladed article and he had been taken to hospital by ambulance.
It said that two women, aged 40 and 18, a man aged 40 and two children aged 15 and 12, all from York, were arrested in connection with the incident, and had been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
The force issued an update today, saying: "All those arrested have been released with No Further Action and the victim has been updated."
It gave no further details on the decision to take no further action.
