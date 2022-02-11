A North Yorkshire man has been convicted of neglecting the needs of a crossbred type dog.
Shaun Simms will not be able to have any part in the ownership or care of a dog for the next four years and now faces a £962 bill.
York magistrates sitting at Leeds heard that he was not the owner of the dog concerned when he stood trial.
The 53-year-old of Pond View, Kelfield, between York and Selby, denied a charge of failure to ensure that the dog, called Rex, was not protected from pain, injury, suffering and disease.
Magistrates heard evidence about his care of the dog and convicted him of the offence.
Simms also denied a charge of trying to prevent the dog from behaving in a natural way and was acquitted of that charge.
Simms was fined £180 and ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs and a £32 statutory surcharge.
York magistrates made an order disqualifying Simms from owning a dog, keeping a dog, participating in any way in keeping them and from being part of an arrangement which would entitle him to control or influence the way dogs are kept for four years.
The RSPCA brought the prosecution against Simms.
