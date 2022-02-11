THE British Museum has announced the “most important” discovery of pre-historic art in Britain in a century.

The Burton Agnes chalk drum, a 5,000-year-old chalk sculpture, was found on a country estate in the eponymous area of East Yorkshire.

The drum is covered in an elaborate design that was popular during the time when Stonehenge was built.

It was found near the grave of three children of different ages.

The three children’s bodies were buried in an embrace, with the eldest child holding the two youngest whose hands were touching.

The drum was buried just above the head of the eldest child.

Neil Wilkin, curator of The world of Stonehenge at the British Museum, said it was the “most important” piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.

He added that the scene discovered at the grave was “deeply moving”.

“The discovery of the Burton Agnes grave is highly moving. The emotions the new drum expresses are powerful and timeless, they transcend the time of Stonehenge and reflect a moment of tragedy and despair that remains undimmed after 5,000 years.”

It was unearthed by contractors from Allen archaeology, and will go on display at the British Museum as part of its “The world of Stonehenge” exhibition which opens next week.

The discovery is said to be similar to three “Folkton drums” found in North Yorkshire in 1889.

The Folkton Drums, intricately carved out of white chalk and dating to about 2600 BC, were found in the grave of a child high on a wold above Folkton, near Camp Dale, in 1889.

The drums are now in the British Museum. Others have been found elsewhere.

Until fairly recently, archaeologists were baffled about what they would have been used for.

But one theory now suggests that they could have been primitive measuring devices - and may even have been used to help build monuments like Stonehenge.

The Burton Agnes is just the latest treasure to be unearthed in the region.

The ‘truly exceptional’ Roman hoard, which includes a bust of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, was found by metal detectorists in a field near Ampleforth in May 2020.