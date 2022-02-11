FIREFIGHTERS battled a fire at a children's nursery in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 6.25am today (February 11) after reports of a fire in Copmanthorpe.

The call came in long before any children were on site.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster attended a fire to a children's nursery.

"The fire is believed to have been caused accidently by an electrical appliance.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish and clear smoke logging."