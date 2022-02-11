YORK magistrates have acted to restrict what Paul Thomas Harrison can post on social media.
The order could last for the rest of his life. It was made after he admitted an offence of “revenge porn”.
The 46-year-old from Brook Street, Selby, was before them because he was prosecuted over a Facebook post.
He pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual image without the consent of the person pictured in it with the intention of calling the person distress.
He was given a 12-month community order. He was ordered to do 30 days of rehabilitative activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. The sentence was reduced because he pleaded guilty.
He was also made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the person in the post and from going into any street where he believed them to be living. He was also banned from posting any images of the person on any social media at any time, not just on Facebook.
The magistrates set no limit on how long the restraining order will last.
