A SOAP star is calling for artists to support an exhibition in York which is working to help families who have been affected by a devastating brain condition.

Organisers of the Twitter Art Exhibit are calling on artists to donate an original postcard-sized piece of art for an art show at The Hiscox Building on June 25 and 26, where all pieces will be sold in support of the Encephalitis Society, a charity founded in Yorkshire.

Up to 1,000 amateur and professional artists from around the world are expected to submit work for this year’s exhibition.

Former Emmerdale actor Mathew Bose, is an Ambassador for the Encephalitis Society alongside Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington and TV presenter Charlotte Leeming.

He said: “There has always been a strong presence from local artists at previous exhibitions and we’d love that to be the case again this time round. It is not only a wonderful opportunity to showcase your work and reach new audiences, but a chance to support a charity which helps people whose lives have been forever changed by encephalitis.”

Mathew, who is known to many from his roles in Emmerdale and It’s a Sin, said: “I am very grateful and thrilled that the team at Twitter Art Exhibit has chosen to support a charity which is close to my heart. I have donated artwork over the past few years and have seen first-hand how they have helped so many worthy causes.”

Since its launch by artist David Sandum in 2010, the Twitter Art Exhibit has raised thousands of pounds for charity with exhibitions being held in the USA, Australia, Norway and now York.

Cat Salter-Smith, board member of Twitter Art Exhibit, said: “We have found it fascinating to find out more about the work of the Encephalitis Society and to realise the importance of creating art in helping people in their recoveries from an acquired brain injury.

“Yet again, it goes to show the amazing power that creativity has on the brain and how important it is to all our mental health. We really hope that local artists will join the hundreds of others who have happily donated artwork to our exhibitions over the years and show that ‘Through Art, We Can Change the World’.”

Visit www.twitterartexhibit.org to find out how you can submit artwork for this year’s event, and artists are invited to share their work on social media using the hashtag #TAE22. The final deadline for entries is April 22.