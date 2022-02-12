AN ARSONIST targeted a hospital and York’s oldest row of properties in a fire-raising tour of the city, a jury heard.

Anthony Adamson, 34, started a fire close to a gas main leading into a terrace of houses and a hotel where at least one woman was asleep, York Crown Court heard.

He also lit a fire at Foss Park Hospital that the jury heard could have led to it having to evacuate staff and patients.

Later the same night, passers-by managed to douse another fire he had started at the Happy Valley Chinese Restaurant in the 700-year-old Our Lady’s Row of timber frame buildings in Goodramgate before it could spread.

All the fires were on the night of August 16 and 17.

Now the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, has called for probation officers to assess how dangerous Adamson is before sentencing him for the night of arson.

He remanded him in custody.

Adamson, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to three charges of being reckless as to whether lives would be endangered and one of arson.

The jury convicted him unanimously after less than an hour.

Adamson represented himself.

Giving evidence, he told the jury: “I am the one who started the fires.

“It was wrong for me to do that. I am sorry.”

In cross-examination, he said “I was fuming” and “they wouldn’t let me back into the hospital”.

He also claimed he had targeted the restaurant because he believed the Chinese were responsible for Covid-19.

Its manager Junyue Tan said it would cost £15,000 to repair the damage caused by Adamson’s fire.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Shona McIlrae said when she assessed Adamson in Foss Park Hospital on August 16, he was not mentally ill and did not need to be detained in a psychiatric unit.

He knew what he was doing and had the capacity to make decisions, including “unwise” decisions, she said.

His need seemed to be for accommodation rather than treatment, she said.

Forensic consultant psychiatrist Dr James Todd said Adamson was not mentally ill and was fit to stand trial.

He had an anti-social personality disorder that led to him displaying “unusual” behaviour.

For years, he had gone to psychiatric units wanting to be admitted when he had a crisis in his personal life, such as with his accommodation.

But after the crisis passed, he stopped engaging with health professionals.

Adamson said “bless the jury” after the verdicts as he had blessed prosecuting counsel and the witnesses during the trial.

After he had been taken down to the court cells, the judge told the jury: “He refused to plead guilty and I cannot impose a guilty plea, although he had confessed.”