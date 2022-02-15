YOU can never tire of looking at York Minster - whether in person or through a photograph.

No visit to York is complete without a visit to the Minster, Yorks' grandest landmark.

Even locals find it hard not to be captivated by its majesty.

That probably explains the multitude of photos of York Minster that are posted in our Press Camera Club group on Facebook.

Today, we share four of the best that have been shared recently.

We really like this one by Louise Jakobsen - an unusual snap of the Minster, taken from Exhibition Square.

York Minster from Exhibition Square by Louise Jakobsen

York Minster is captured at sunset in this stunning shot by Kieran Delaney, and we also love the photo of the grand cathedral taken from the bar walls by Malcolm Hare.

And credit to Kevin Atmore for his stylised impression of York Minster which almost looks like an art work.

If you love taking and looking at photos of York, please join our Camera Club on Facebook.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

