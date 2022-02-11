A North Yorkshire MP took to the skies to officially open a new attraction at a local water park.

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough & Whitby, opened the zipline at North Yorkshire Water Park, based on the Dawnay Estates at Wykeham near Scarborough.

Sir Robert was joined by Lord Downe, owner of Dawnay Estates, along with students from Scarborough College.

The new attraction will officially open to the public on Friday, February 19 in time for the school half-term break.

Consisting of a 13-metre-high tower with two climbing walls, and two 250m long ziplines, thrill seekers can take a breath-taking descent across the lakes on the zip wire whilst taking in the views of North Yorkshire Water Park.

Sir Robert said: “It’s been great to open the zip line today at North Yorkshire Water Park. The first few seconds were absolutely frightening, but after that it was amazing to take in the stunning views. I’m so happy to see such a great local investment being made right in my patch and was delighted to be invited down today.”

In addition, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water with spectacular views over the adjoining Water sports lake and beyond. In the warmer months, North Yorkshire Water Park has a range of water-based activities such as kayaking, Stand Up Paddleboarding, Open Water Swimming, pedalos and the new wakeboard cable system introduced in 2021 for visitors to enjoy. No matter whether you’re a water sports pro or a beginner, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

David Steel, Chief Executive of the Dawnay Estates, says: “This is another significant milestone for us at North Yorkshire Water Park, as we open our latest attraction.

“We have invested well over £1 million into the business over the past 12 months, and the zipline and climbing tower is a key part of our vision for the Park, which has enjoyed huge popularity particularly last summer since the major expansion of facilities.

“As well as the zipline and our new climbing walls, we have also recently announced the opening of our new ‘251 Events Room’, adding to our private functions and corporate offering. All activities will be bookable on their own, or as part of an event or party.”

The zipline has been built by Technical Outdoor Solutions, a specialist in bespoke constructions which boasts a portfolio of successful projects with past clients including Parkdean Resorts and Morfa Bay. While the zip line is open to the general public from Friday, February 19, visitors can visit the North Yorkshire Water Park website from Monday, February 14 to secure their slot booked in advance.

For more information and to book, please visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk