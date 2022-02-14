York is becoming a "canyon city" full of "gloomy thoroughfares"

CLLR Aspinall says a government choice of York as the location for the national rail HQ will be a 'concrete commitment to levelling up' and 'cement York's position as the national home of rail'.

Such language raises the question of where such an HQ will be sited and, more importantly, how many floors it will have. Approving a multi-storey in the area around a demolished Queen Street bridge will probably seem simply logical to current planners.

I join other correspondents who consider York is becoming canyon city where approaches to the city's heart are enfolded in shade, never more to enjoy direct sunshine.

Is the effect of these permanently gloomy thoroughfares on workers and visitors even taken into account?

This May, should anyone canvas my vote, my question will be: 'What is that party's position on high rise 'development' in the city centre?

Harold Mozley,

Blakeney Place,

York

...WITH reference to the picture of the Castle Gateway building in Piccadilly shown in The Press (Saturday, February 5), is this building in the centre of York really much better than Stonebow House which was regarded as an eyesore in York for years ?!

Eric Banks,

Lime Tree Avenue,

Easingwold

Tell us what is going on, please!

YET again, the organisers of events in York have failed to let the public know what is going on.

The number of events that take place and we don’t know about them.

It seems a gun salute took place in Museum Gardens and how many residents knew about it... well we didn’t!

Will the organisers of future events manage to put events on social media or in The Press so we can attend, especially this year (if York gets its act together and organises Jubilee events)?

Wendy Davis,

Huntington

How often have you clicked 'forgotten your password'?

MOST of us agree technology such as television and telephones has helped us through the isolation of the Covid pandemic.

Of course, many people go further and frequently use computers and smartphones for video chats, shopping, booking tickets, etc.

The most important thing I find, when venturing into these choppy waters, is remembering the passwords!

Even your own smartphone asks for a password before you can use it to make a simple call, or send a text.

Things we wish to do such as ordering online groceries, making payments for online orders, contacting your bank, etc. need a password, to prove that you are you, or that you are not a robot; necessary I am sure but frustrating!

My money is so secure even I have difficulty getting to it!

I note sensible advice from the police in The Press (February 9), to use different passwords for each account and of course we are advised to never write our password(s) down. An excellent memory is obviously required.

Perhaps that is why many of the “go to checkout” or “buy now” pages include the welcome phrase “Forgotten your password?”

It would be interesting to know how many times that “forgotten your password?” sign is used.

Pamela Brown,

Goodwood Grove,

York

Winter Olympics ceremony "breath of fresh air"

AFTER watching the magnificent opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics which was based on unity, peace and love, it made me realise how important it is to keep these things going and how important it is to bring an end to to such things as arms fairs which promote things like war hatred and destruction.

The opening ceremony was a breath of fresh air.

Robert D Greaves,

Alder Way,

New Earswick,

York

Power of The Press

AT around lunchtime on the day The Press printed the letter 'Why are York's Christmas lights still switched on' (February 7), I noticed a gang of men with a cherry picker removing the lights from Monkgate Bar!

Just a coincidence or perhaps it's the power of The Press.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

