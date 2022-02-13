THE Prime Minister is trying to resolve the problems in the Ukraine but what does the BBC reporter ask him - is he going to resolve the problem of did he drink wine or a tin of lager?
The reporting on the BBC is so left wing and serves no purpose whatsoever to the country as a whole.
How they dare ask for £159 for their licence fee when they are so biased is beyond the reasoning of most people.
If they wanted £1.59, I would think I was being robbed.
T J Ryder,
Huntsman's Walk,
Acomb, York
