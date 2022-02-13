THE Prime Minister is trying to resolve the problems in the Ukraine but what does the BBC reporter ask him - is he going to resolve the problem of did he drink wine or a tin of lager?

The reporting on the BBC is so left wing and serves no purpose whatsoever to the country as a whole.

How they dare ask for £159 for their licence fee when they are so biased is beyond the reasoning of most people.

If they wanted £1.59, I would think I was being robbed.

T J Ryder,

Huntsman's Walk,

Acomb, York

What's your view? Email us your letter to letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and telephone number