AN URGENT appeal has gone out after a 15-year-old girl has gone missing.
North Yorkshire Police say Kaci is a vulnerable child who is missing.
A police spokesman said: "Kaci, if you see this, please get in touch – we are extremely worried about you.
"We believe she may be in the Scarborough area. However, she may have travelled further afield, and she also has links to Hull.
"Kaci was last seen on Tuesday (February 8), and we are urging anyone who has seen or heard from her since to contact us with information.
"She is described as of slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall with long dark hair.
"Kaci or members of the public are able to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if it is an emergency."
The charity Missing People can also be contacted either by calling or texting 116000.
Please quote reference NYP-10022022-0188 when providing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.