A YOUNG York City football supporter is recovering after being injured in an altercation.

As The Press reported yesterday, the fan is believed to have been injured in an altercation after the club's match against Bradford Park Avenue on Wednesday night (February 9).

The Bradford club has released a statement saying they are cooperating with police after reported violence outside the ground.

A spokesman for York City said this morning (February 11): "We have been in touch with the young supporter's parents and have been assured the boy is okay after a trip to A&E with a concussion.

"West Yorkshire Police are still investigating the matter.

"Anyone with any information please contact info@bpafc.com"

The full statement from Bradford Park Avenue said: "We are aware of an isolated incident that happened outside of the ground shortly after full time last night.

"We are fully cooperating with the police to help them understand exactly what has happened.

"Anyone with any information that might help with the investigation can email us on: info@bpafc.com.

"As this is ongoing we will not be making any further statement until the matter is resolved."

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information and are continuing investigations to establish the circumstances of the violence and identify those involved.

If you can help, or witnessed anything, you should contact police on 101, or using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

You should quote reference number: 13220074589.