THIS incredible photo of a plane "taking off" from the moon is proof that patience pays off.

Keen York amateur photographer Lynnette Cammidge says she had been trying for four years to pull off this shot - but finally captured it this week.

Lynnette, who belongs to our Press Camera Club, said it took a lot of planning to get the photo.

Posting in the Camera Club on Facebook she said: "I've been trying for about four years. There are apps you can get that show planes in the sky so it's just a matter of checking the moon rises and plane routes because they take the same flight paths daily and plan the right time - but where's the fun in that!"

Kath Jennings, also in our Press Camera Club, has been trying for a similar shot and shared this incredible photo of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as never seen before. She said: "I have occasionally looked at flight radar ... and I've had a couple of near misses. Patience is a virtue. I was once lucky with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance."

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance - as never seen before

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press