A CITY centre apartment in one of York's landmark buildings is on the market.
The apartment is a stone's throw from York Theatre Royal, York Art Gallery, and York Explore library, as well as York Minster, and the ruins of St Mary’s Abbey and Museum Gardens.
The two-floor flat is on the market at an asking price of £850,000.
The interior has a blend of its original period and modern features and the ground floor includes the dining and kitchen area, separate cloakroom and living room which has the building’s original ceiling mouldings and decorative fireplace.
The staircase leads to the three double bedrooms – all three have their own bathroom and two have walk-in dressing rooms.
The property has two car parking spaces in the car park, which has an electric gate and separate bike storage.
St Leonard's Place was built in 1835, and the construction of the crescent street involved demolishing a section of The Bar Walls between Bootham Bar and the Multangular Tower.
A small section of this wall, dating back to the Roman times, remains on the verge of St Leonard's Place and is marked with a plaque.
Those interested can call Savills York estate agents on 01904 918663.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.