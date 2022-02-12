KFC is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world with 22,000 branches across the globe.

You can find three KFC fast food restaurants in total in and around the York area.

If you ever questioned which KFC restaurant is the best when it comes to cleanliness, the answer to your question is held by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This food hygiene round-up comes after we published a full list of ratings for McDonald's restaurants. So how does KFC compare to the fast food rival?

The FSA make their hygiene ratings public, meaning it's easy to discover how restaurants scored. 

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection

What do different food hygiene ratings mean?

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

How is KFC assessed?

Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including: 

  • How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
  • The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
  • How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe so the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

York KFC hygiene ratings

KFC, 47 Blossom Street, York, Y024 1AZ

Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: September 28, 2020

KFC, Stirling Road, Clifton Moor, York, YO30 4XZ

Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: January 29, 2019

KFC hygiene ratings elsewhere in the YO postcode

KFC, Broadhelm Close, Pocklington, York, YO42 1NR

Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: September 10, 2020

KFC, 28 Huntriss Row, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2EF

Hygiene rating: 4
Last inspection: February 15, 2020