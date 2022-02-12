Why West Ham bosses should give Zouma the boot

ALLOWING Kurt Zouma to continue to play for and otherwise represent West Ham United is a stain on the club’s reputation and sends the worrying message to football fans and the public that it does not take animal abuse seriously.

Fining the multi-millionaire a fortnight’s salary is a pitiful response by the club to the acts of extreme cruelty caught on camera.

By slapping, kicking, and hurling objects at his cat – in front of an impressionable child, no less – Zouma has proved himself to be a bully and animal abuser, taking his petty issues out on the most defenceless.

Many people look up to footballers as role models and heroes, and clearly, he is neither.

Those who find twisted pleasure in cruelty to animals are often serial offenders, and some even go on to harm humans.

It’s a relief Zouma’s cats have been rescued so they can be cared for by someone capable of showing them the kindness and empathy that he clearly lacks, but an apology and a fine are not enough.

Zouma must face the full consequences of his appalling actions in the courtroom – which, importantly, should include a lifetime ban on keeping animals.

In the meantime, West Ham bosses must give him the boot.

Natalie Tambini

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

Society Building

All Saints St

London

Levelling up? Or letting us down?

I READ a news story recently, where a London man received £20 an hour to stand in queues for those who can afford not to wait in line themselves.

He’s not short of customers either, with the rich getting considerably richer during the pandemic (and the rest of us getting poorer).

And the Government’s solution? ‘Levelling up’, which they hope will be achieved by an unrealistic 2030, with little new money assigned to it. And we must be grateful, because York Outer MP Julian Sturdy and friends are trying to promote equal opportunities for all, suddenly, after 12 years in government.

Mr Sturdy also fails to mention in his article (Wednesday, February, 9) that the UK energy crisis has been made worse by poor Tory decision making, and it’s laughable that we should thank the Government for a forced £200 handout, only to have to pay it back over the next five years.

I wonder whether Johnson loyalist Julian Sturdy will be true to his word and be vigilant in holding his boss to account. There does seem to be a queue of Tory MPs wanting the Prime Minister to resign. Sadly, Mr Sturdy doesn’t seem to be one of them.

Andy Hagon,

Shipton Road,

York

Kate is "outstanding role model"

THE late Diana, Princess of Wales, came to be known as "The Peoples' Princess" - a fully deserved title.

Today, there is one young lady who will, in my opinion, be known as "The Nations' Favourite" - she is Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge. She is an outstanding role model for so many.

She does and says and supports all the right things - young children, injured servicemen and women, the poor, the disabled, sick animals, the NHS and all forms of sport.

Kate is massively supported by her husband, her three lovely children and Her Majesty, The Queen.

We are very fortunate to have such an excellent Royal person.

David Quarrie,

Lynden Way,

Holgate,

York

Got a strong view? Email your letter to letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep it to 250 words and provide your name and address and mobile number