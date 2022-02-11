A MUCH-LOVED York character diagnosed with cancer has been able to raise the funds to spend his last few months in his native Italian village.

As previously reported by The Press, Chicco Peddis, 62, came to the UK from Italy six years ago and worked in Shambles Market as a trader selling jewellery.

Sadly, he was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer and had to go into a hospice.

His family successfully campaigned to raise the funds needed so he could spend the last few months of his life in the Italian village he lived in before moving to the UK.

They were able to achieve the full balance in less than two weeks, ahead of their March 1 closing date.

His family had posted on his Just Giving page: "Thanks to everyone who donated, to all the people who contributed in our village in Sardinia, and to a very generous private donation we received yesterday (February 10), we now have everything we need to pay the air ambulance.

"Thank you so much to each and very one of you. We have no words to express how grateful we are to each and everyone of you who donated to enable Chicco to fulfill his dream."

Chicco’s daughter started the JustGiving page to reach the £14,000 target for a private medically equipped air ambulance.

Chicco is from a village in Sardinia called Marribiu, where he worked as a farmer and a shepherd before moving to the UK in his 50s, knowing very little English at the time.

After moving to York he became a much-loved character on Shambles Market amongst both customers and fellow traders.

One fellow Shambles trader Kev Tuohy, who runs the Bags of Style stall was good friends with Chicco, and called him Kiko.

He spoke to The Press of their memories of visiting Italy together.

He said: “I went to Rome and Sardinia with him. He’s very entertaining, very knowledgeable about the world. He’s like an effervescent whirlwind, people warm to him. He’s a very practical kind of man.

“He’s educating, nurturing and sharing. You would always come away learning something from his knowledge. When he spoke, you listened.

“It was nice going to Rome and having my own personal tour guide. I’ll always be thankful to Kiko for showing me Italy and helping me embrace it.”