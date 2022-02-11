Now that February is here, we have another celebration to focus on.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated by couples and friendship groups and it’s a great way to spoil the people that mean the most to you.

Having said that, choosing the right gift for the occasion isn’t always the easiest especially with Christmas being so close.

If you’re looking for a gift that you can grab in time for Valentine’s Day, this roundup could give you the gift inspiration you need for those who love DIY or cars.

Kärcher has launched a sale so you can treat your loved ones while also saving yourself some money.

Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Car & Home (Kärcher)

The sale includes items such as cleaning products, pressure washers and vacuum cleaners.

Discounts are available from Wednesday February 9.

Delivery for the items listed in the roundup is estimated to take 1-2 working days which excludes bank holidays and weekends so make sure you order in time for February 14. You can check the product pages on the website for delivery information.

Kärcher Valentine's Day sale

Here are some of the items that are included in the sale.

Pressure Washer K 3 Power Control

Original price: £149.99

Sale price: £129.99

Save £20 when you buy this pressure washer and could be just what the biker in your family needs. You can clean different surfaces with its accessories and LCD display trigger gun.

Buy it here.

Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Car & Home

Original price: £329.99

Sale price: £259.99

This pressure washer comes with the necessary equipment to help clean things like dirt from the deck or remove mud from paintwork. Buying it while the offer is on will save you £70 and make the car enthusiast in your life happy.

Buy it here.

Pole Saw PSA 18-20 Cordless Pole Saw (Machine Only)

Pole Saw PSA 18-20 Cordless Pole Saw (Machine Only). (Kärcher)

Original price: £129.99

Sale price: £109.99

Save £20 when buying this Cordless Pole Saw while the sale is on. With an ability to extend up to 2.9m, it could be just what the gardener in your life needs.

Buy it here.

Car Care Range

Car Glass Cleaner (left) Cockpit Care (right). (Kärcher/Canva)

Price: From £5.99

If you know someone who likes to keep their car looking clean, Kärcher has a range of car cleaning products that they might like including Car Glass Cleaner, Interior Cleaner and Cockpit Care.

Buy the range here.

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner WD 3

Original price: £99.99

Sale price: £79.99

If an indoor vacuum isn’t quite tough enough for the job, this vacuum cleaner can help get your car, garage, garden and more areas tidy. Buying it while the sale is on will mean you can save £20 and give a gift to the DIY enthusiast in your life.

Buy it here.

Battery Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner WD 1 Battery Set

Original price: £199.99

Sale price: £99.99

This vacuum cleaner is a good size to keep in the car or caravan and it could make a great gift this Valentine’s Day. While you can save yourself £100, it’s the perfect time to add one of these to your online shopping basket.

Buy it here.