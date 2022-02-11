Boohoo has released a range of Disney pyjamas to help take your Galentine's to another level.

Galentine's Day - the day before Valentine's - is the day dedicated to your female friendships and now adorable jammies too.

The fashion retailer has created a brand new collection to help you and your besties celebrate February 13 right this year.

Whether you're having a pamper session or you're going to binge-watch your favourite Disney movies, these adorable PJs will have you bonding in style.

Here are our top picks from Boohoo's Disney Pyjama collection and how to get your hands on the cute sets.

Boohoo's Disney Pyjama collection

Disney Valentines Lion King T-shirt & Legging

Disney Valentines Lion King T-shirt & Legging. Credit: Boohoo

If you're wild about the Lion King, we have got just the PJ set for you.

This adorable T-shirt and Legging duo is ideal for lounging about the house and keeping you cosy as you watch your favourite movies.

The outfit is currently 20% off and can be yours for £20.

Plus, if you order before 11 pm you can even get the PJs in time for Galentine's day.

Buy your PJ set now via the Boohoo website.

Boohoo Disney PJ sets. Credit: Boohoo

If you watch to mix and match with girls. Boohoo also has the Lion King themed PJs in a t-shirt and shorts pairing and sleep shirt version.

You can pick up the heartwarming t-shirt and short combo for a fantastic 15% off right now.

The set is ideal as we got into summer and will only cost you £15.30 from Boohoo.

The Be Mine oversized T-shirt features everyone's favourite lion couple- Simba and Nala.

The black sleepshirt is currently 15% off and can be yours for £12.75 via the Boohoo website.

Disney My Valentine collection

Disney My Valentine collection. Credit: Boohoo

Look pretty in pink in this cute t-shirt and legging combo from Boohoo.

It's classic Disney and features the original sweetheart's Mickey and Minnie who have been going steady since 1928.

This stylish set is available in a range of sizes and is currently 20% off on the Boohoo website.

And if you order it before 11 pm, you can get it the very next day.

Pick up the PJs for £17.60 from Boohoo now.

If you prefer to sleep in oversized t-shirts, we recommend investing in this sweet sleep shirt from the Disney My Valentine collection.

You can currently buy it for 15% off and add the dreamy nightwear to your basket for £12.75 via the Boohoo website.

Disney Valentine Lady & The Tramp Legging Set

Disney Valentine Lady & The Tramp Legging Set. Credit: Boohoo

We are obsessed with this Lady & The Tramp legging set and can't wait to add it to our baskets.

The PJ set includes a cosy lounge top and leggings which will make the perfect addition to any movie night.

You can pick up the pairing for 20% ahead of Galentine's day and if you order before 11pm, you can get it tomorrow.

Buy your Lady Tramps PJs for only £20 from Boohoo.

Lucky for us, the collection also comes in a t-shirt and short combo as well as the sweet oversized shirt.

Pick all these up and more from the Boohoo website.