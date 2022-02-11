It might feel like summer is still a long time away but you don’t have to wait until then to take a break, in fact, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to treat yourself and the ones you love.

A holiday might be all you’re thinking about so why not fill the diary with a trip away with loved ones?

2020 and 2021 saw many plans cancelled and rescheduled but 2022 could be the year you tick destinations off your bucket list.

If you’re looking to whisk yourself away in 2022, we think we have the solution for you.

A map, camera and passport (Canva)

Loveholidays has launched deals in time for Valentine’s Day getaways, giving you the chance to book a break with prices from £83pp.

A variety of destinations are included in the offer, including Prague, Rome and Paris so 2022 could be your year to get travelling.

What Valentine’s Day deals can you find on loveholidays?





We’ve compiled a list of some Valentine’s Day deals you can grab via the loveholidays website.

Hotel Astra, Prague

This hotel is located in Strasnice and it’s within 2km of the town centre.

If you’d like to explore, this hotel is close to public transport links and boasts a bar and gym.

For 2 nights, this city break will cost £86pp and includes flights.

Book via loveholidays here.

Hotel Campanile Nogent Sur Marne, Paris

The Eiffel Tower, Paris (Canva)

If you’re looking for a romantic trip to match the occasion, why not give this hotel in Paris a go?

Some of Paris’ top tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, Champs Elysees and Musee du Louvre are just a 20-minute drive away.

Disneyland and Astérix are both a 25-minute drive away from the hotel so there’s plenty to do while you’re there.

For 2 nights, you could stay in this hotel for £99pp and a £54pp deposit, flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Best Western Hotel Roma Tor Vergata, Rome

This 4-star hotel is ideal for a break with loved ones, whether you’re hoping to relax by the outdoor pool or venture into the centre of Rome.

You’ll find shopping facilities as well as restaurants and bars within walking distance.

For 3 nights, this hotel costs £103pp and a £29pp deposit, flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Solana Hotel and Spa, Mellieha, Malta

With beach views and a rooftop terrace complete with a pool, what’s not to love?

Take relaxing to the next level with the spa facility and treatments on offer here.

For 7 nights, you could stay in this hotel for £197pp, flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Jasmine Palace Resort, Hurghada, Red Sea, Egypt

This 5-star hotel has lots to offer including multiple pools, daily activities for children and adults and shopping and food facilities nearby.

With spa and beauty treatments also available, a stay at this hotel could be the break you need.

For 7 nights, it’ll cost £454pp to stay here, flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

You can find more Valentine’s Day deals via the loveholidays website here.