The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is available to pre-order from Sky Mobile.

The brand new handsets can be ordered now ahead of their launch later in February and into March.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming to Sky Mobile on February 25, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available to customers from March 11.

Here's how you can get your hands on the new handsets and how you can make your money go further with Sky Mobile's deals.

Break the rules of mobile innovation. This is the new #GalaxyS22 Ultra – the epic standard in mobile innovation. #SamsungUnpacked



Learn more: https://t.co/LqK6kMCymc pic.twitter.com/Gh13Unsdki — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 9, 2022

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S22 Series from Sky Mobile

Uswitch's Best Pay Monthly and Best Value Pay Monthly network, Sky Mobile is offering the following prices for the new Galaxy handsets:

All models include 2GB of data, unlimited calls and texts and no upfront fee.

If you need more data, you can upgrade to Sky Mobile’s 50GB plan for £59, £52 and £46 respectively, which will save you an impressive £360.

Sky Mobile is also treating customers that pre-order one of the phones until April 5 to a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro which are worth £219.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The S22 Ultra is available in a range of colours including Phantom Black, Burgundy, Green and Phantom White.

The S22 Ultra includes the following features:

It has an enhanced ‘Nightography’ feature which means you can capture bright and smooth night-time videos.

Galaxy’s brightest ever smartphone display and has a 1750nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

The handset has a 4nm processor and Samsung’s longest-lasting battery yet.

The model also features the first embedded S Pen in the Galaxy S series alongside a generous 8GB – 12GB RAM to effortlessly switch between apps

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra via the Sky Mobile website.

Get ready to take your snaps to a stunning new level 📷🔥



Nightography is going to be a game-changer. #GalaxyS22 Ultra #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/EMw7j15ay3 — Sky (@SkyUK) February 9, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

You can also pick up an S22 & S22+ in a range of sleek colours from Phantom Black and Green to Pink Gold and Phantom White.

The models include the following features:

An enhanced ‘Nightography’ feature so you can capture bright and smooth night-time videos.

Google Duo live sharing so you can watch and chat with friends and family in a completely new way

A fully immersive 6.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the S22 has a 6.1” display

The option to stream as much as you like with the fastest 4nm processor and the power of a longer lasting battery

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+ via the Sky Mobile website.

Sky Mobile benefits

The benefits available to Sky Mobile customers include the following:

Roll – Every month your spare data rolls into your Sky Piggybank ready for you to use later or to share with your family

Watch - Stream Sky apps for hours and hours without using your data

Swap – Upgrade to a shiny new phone anytime you like and save money when you swap your old one

Mix – Change data plans whenever you like

Piggybank – Share spare data in your Sky Piggybank with up to seven SIMs on your account or exchange it for rewards

How to sign up to Sky

A person watching TV Credit: Canva

If you're not a Sky customer and like the look of the new Samsung handset deal then here's how you can get involved and sign up to Sky.

Sky TV

Ultimate TV

The Ultimate TV package includes more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, Netflix and more than 500 Box Sets to stream.

The package costs £26 a month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky’s Ultimate TV package here.

Sky TV and Sports

You can access more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream, the package includes access to Sky Sports.

This package is £41 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV and Sky Sports.

Sky TV, Netflix and Cinema

With more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, more than 500 Box Sets to stream, and Netflix on any device, this package also gives access to Sky Cinema.

This package is £37 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema.

Sky Sports & BT Sport

Get access to Champions League and Europa League football, the UFC and much more with BT Sport 1, 2, 3 & BT Sport ESPN.

This package costs £65 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky Sports & BT Sport.

Sky TV and Kids

All of the biggest and best kids shows all in one place, including an educational range for all ages.

Plus there are more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream which you can apply Kids Safe Mode to.

This package costs £31 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV & Kids.

Sky Broadband

Superfast 35 joins the Sky Broadband family with a range of packages to suit your needs, including Superfast, Ultrafast and Ultrafast Plus.

Superfast Broadband

You can sign up for Superfast Broadband with Sky for just £28.

The package includes an 18- month contract with a 59mb/s download speed and an average upload speed of 16 mb/s.

Sign up for Superfast Broadband.

Ultrafast Broadband

Sky's second package is ideal for families since it is recommended for when you have more than one device going at the same time.

Its average download speed is 145 mb/s and an upload speed of 27 mb/s for just £35 a month in an 18-month contract.

Sign up for Ultrafast Broadband.

Ultrafast Plus Broadband

The Ultrafast Plus is for "Broadband hungry homes" and this package could be yours for £45 a month for 18 months.

Download content at an average speed of 500 mb/s and upload at 60 mb/s too.

Sign up for Ultrafast Plus Broadband.

Sky Mobile

A woman scrolling on her iPhone. Credit: Canva

Whether you're Apple mad or you're a sucker for a Samsung, Sky has some incredible mobile deals on offer right now.

iPhone 13

You can save up to £360 on this iPhone 13 by signing up to Sky Mobile.

The contract is £42 a month with a 30GB data plan.

See the full details about this amazing iPhone deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Save £360 when you purchase this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on a 50GB data plan.

You won't need to pay anything upfront and you'll only need to fork out £26 a month after that.

See the full details about this amazing Samsung Galaxy deal.