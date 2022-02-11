Waterstones has revealed its shortlist for the Children's Book Prize 2022.

18 books have been nominated across three categories from younger and older readers to illustrated books.

Each category winner will take home a staggering £2,000 pize.

While one of the three will also be named Children’s Book of the Year will receive a further £3,000.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones Head of Children’s, said this year’s shortlist has been chosen to “inspire readers” in an increasingly uncertain world.

Ms Martin said: “Offering varied perspectives on themes of belonging and identity, the shortlisted books invite young readers to find comfort in familiar communities, discover engaging new worlds, or adventure to the unknown, all whilst being guided by unique, life-changing and relatable characters.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 31.

Waterstones' Younger Reader's Shortlist

Front Desk - Kelly Yang

Front Desk is inspired by the Parachutes author's, Kelly Yang, own childhood.

The story follows Mia and her motel-based Chinese immigrant family.

Waterstones describes Yang's new book as an "irresistibly charming novel".

It will cost you £6.99 via the Waterstone's website.

Bumble And Snug And The Angry Pirates - Mark Bradley

The first comic book to make the shortlist, Bumble And Snug And The Angry Pirates shares lessons about friendship and controlling your anger.

The book retailer describes it as a "freewheeling, superbly silly graphic novel" that tells the story of "two loveable Bugbops attempting to evade a horde of mad marauders."

Waterstones recommends the comic book to fans of Dog Man and Bunny vs Monkey.

The book is available for £6.99 and can be purchased via the Waterstones website.

Waterstones' Older Reader's Shortlist

Firekeeper’s Daughter - Angeline Boulley

Angeline Boulley's thrilling novel follows the life of a young Native American woman as she deals with difficult questions about community, corruption, and identity.

Waterstones has dubbed the thriller a "gripping and brilliantly nuanced debut".

You can pick up an exclusive signed bookplate edition of the novel which has a sprayed edge in one of three colours for £7.49 from Waterstones.

Or you can also take home a standard edition for the same price on the Waterstones' website.

Waterstones' Illustrated Book Shortlist

Grandad’s Camper - Harry Woodgate

Waterstones characterises Grandad's Camper as "delightfully colourful and carrying a warm, positive message of inclusion and love".

The story follows a grandad who tells his granddaughter about the travel adventures he used to have in his youth with Gramps.

It was also A School Library Journal Best Book of 2021 and is the book retailer's pick for a Father's Day present for Grandad this year.

Grandad's camper could be yours for £6.99 via the Waterstones website.

Who won Waterstones' Children's Book of the Year in 2021?





The Childrens' book that was named Children's Book of the Year in 2021 was A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicol.

A Kind of Spark - Ellie McNicol

The book retailer described McNicol's novel as "beautifully judged and peppered with wit and compassion", making it "truly inspirational reading".

It follows the life of 11-year-old Addie as she campaigns for a memorial in memory of the witch trials that took place in her Scottish hometown.

It won the Blue Peter Prize for Best Story in 2021 and there is an exclusive edition available which contains a letter from Elle to her younger self and the first chapter of her next book Show Us Who You Are.

Pick up a copy for £5.99 via the Waterstones website.