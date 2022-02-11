Many of us used lockdown to renovate and decorate our gardens, and with warmer weather (hopefully) around the corner, you might be looking at your nice, new garden and be thinking about how you can make the most of it this summer.

How about a hot tub?

Hot tubs may scream decadence, excessive and often expensive… but what if you could pick up one of the popular Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs on sale?

We’ve listed the places where you can get the luxurious hot tub reduced, so you can add a bit of decadence to your summer evenings.

Lay-Z-Spa hot tub sale

B&Q

Lay-Z-Spa Miami

This hot tub is a total bargain at just £130!

It sits 4 people and has 81 jet spas. It has a digitally controlled pump with soft-touch control panel and is fast and easy to set up.

You can buy this bargain Lay-Z-Spa here.

The Range

Lay-Z-Spa Paris Air Jet Hot Tub

The Range is also stocking a Lay-Z-Spa hot tub on offer. This one is reduced from £649.99 to just £449, a saving of £200!

It fits six people and boasts 140 all-surrounding and massaging AirJets, a vibrant LED lighting system, and a digitally controlled pump with a rapid heating system.

You can get yours here.

Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki AirJet Hot Tub

Also available on The Range, this hot tub is down to £629.99 from £830!

It has a freeze shield so it can be used all year, a durable and insulating inflatable lid and a leatheroid clip-on cover.

Lay-Z-Spa St. Moritz AirJet Hot Tub

Now just £549.99, this hot tub has you saving £150 on The Range.

With anti-freeze technology, it even has a stylish rattan-printed design.

You can buy it here.

Wowcher

Lay-Z-Spa Vegas Inflatable Air Jet Hot Tub

Wowcher has this hot tub on sale for £789 reduced from £1400. That’s a saving of 44%!

This portable hot tub sits 4-6 people and comes with a Lay-Z-Spa jet system.

You can find out more about this hot tub on the Wowcher site.

You can also purchase this Floor Protector Option for £49.99 reduced from £80 on Wowcher.