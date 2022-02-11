As the global stage celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, the critical role of women has come to the fore since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women and girls in science have been on the frontlines of the response - as healthcare workers, researchers, innovators, including British vaccinologist Professor Sarah Gilbert, pictured below, who led the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

In their own fields, they are all working to create a safer world while inspiring the next generation to take up the mantle and make their mark.

In recognition of the international day of celebration today, Friday, February 11, 2022, we don't need to look far to find inspirational women working in science here.

The region has a thriving bioscience sector with organisations at the forefront of research and innovation.

One hub that has a significant role is York Biotech Campus (YBC), a leading science park based in Sand Hutton, just north of York.

Liz Cashon, innovation campus manager at York Biotech Campus

Liz Cashon, innovation campus manager, said: “We’re proud to be playing a part in supporting women in science at York Biotech Campus.

"New talent is vital in continuing to drive our strength in the sector, so it’s important that career highlights, challenges, and most importantly advice, are shared with those eager to join us in the world of science.”

Nicola Kingswell, Labskin at York Biotech Campus



Nicola Kingswell is head of laboratories for leading skincare testing company, Labskin which produces the only commercially available lab-grown, 3D human skin equivalent, that helps determine the impact of cosmetic and skincare products on the skin's microbiome.

Nicola oversees all projects from Labskin production - growing its 3D skin to the delivery of testing reports for clients.

Having always enjoyed working in a lab environment, Nicola studied Medical Biochemistry at the University of Leicester.

Since graduating, she’s worked for both small university spin-out companies and some of the world’s biggest contract research organisations.

Previous roles include working in NHS cancer research and managing the forensic science laboratories at Wakefield.

Q: What are the highs and lows of a career in science?

Science is hard in many respects. Job security can be tricky, as contracts are often short-term.

Also, scientific research doesn’t always fit into the Monday to Friday working model, so you need to consider this impact on your work-life balance.

With this said, the job satisfaction in terms of making a real difference in the world is so rewarding.

Q: What is your view on opportunities in this sector, particularly in Yorkshire?

While, unfortunately, there is currently a brain-drain to the south of the country, science companies are definitely on the increase in Yorkshire. As the last two years have highlighted, science and scientists are so important, so we’re hopeful that the north continues to thrive and offer opportunities for young scientists.

Q: What's your advice to other would-be female scientists?

Simply, go for it! It will be the most exciting, frustrating, challenging - but fulfilling - thing you’ll do.

Nicola Spence, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) at York Biotech Campus

Nicola Spence is the UK’s chief plant health officer. Her main role is to advise about risks posed by plant pests and diseases, and to ensure measures are in place to mitigate them. She also leads the operational response in the event of a plant pest or disease outbreak in the UK.

A lover of plants from a young age, Nicola decided to do a degree in botany at the University of Durham.

Since then, Nicola’s 40-year career has been varied, including a PhD project in Africa, a 20-year research period, followed by various roles, including head of plant health at Fera and chief executive at Science City York.

She has been in her current role at Defra since 2014 and is also a visiting Professor at the University of Birmingham.

Q: What is Yorkshire like as a place to work in this sector?

It’s fantastic! We have such a dynamic bioscience community, from great universities to collaborative initiatives like BioVale and BioYorkshire, as well as hubs like YBC.

It’s also exciting that the government is increasing the number of jobs in the sector in Yorkshire, and because of the pandemic, we’re learning that not everything needs to be in London as it once traditionally was.

Q: Have you faced any challenges when pursuing your career?

One of my biggest challenges was having two children just 18 months apart.

Science is about winning contracts, publishing and having an impact and when it’s your responsibility to deliver research, having children can cause a delay.

But when you have determination, you’re able to find ways of balancing work-life. Flexible working, which is now more common, is certainly helping with this challenge.

Q: Any tips to aspiring female scientists?

Follow your passion, take every opportunity that is available and find a role model that can support you through a challenging but rewarding journey.

My advice would be to build knowledge of the community you’re in, participate in activities and events, and take advantage of support and mentoring schemes.

Emiline Quill, Fera Science at York Biotech Campus

Emiline Quill is team manager for the specialist microbiological services team, as well as its biological safety officer.

As part of a team within the Food Quality and Safety Programme, she uses testing methods to detect elements such as spoilage organisms or toxins, with a key focus on ensuring food safety and quality in products.

Work experience in a veterinary surgery inspired Emiline to study Medical Microbiology at the University of Surrey.

When she graduated, she started her career at Fera and has been with the company for 20 years in roles across various teams.

Q: What difficulties have you faced?

I knew I enjoyed working in a lab, but it’s difficult to understand what jobs you can actually do in science, so for me my sandwich degree course helped.

It can also sometimes feel overwhelming when choosing between all of the courses available. Visiting the universities and speaking with lecturers and students was a great way for me to figure out which course suited me best.

Q: What do you love about your job?

Science is consistently developing, so there is always a new challenge to tackle, which keeps my job very exciting!

Q: Any advice for young people choosing a career in science?

Volunteer during your holidays to get hands-on experience in science organisations.

It’s extremely valuable as not only will you understand the field you’re interested in and the job roles available, but you can also start building up a network which is a huge advantage.