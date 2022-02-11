RESIDENTS making arrangements for someone else to look after their children for more than 28 days are urged to contact City of York Council.
The council says looking after someone else’s child for more than a month if you’re not a close relative is known as Private Fostering.
Anyone entering such a arrangement needs to let the York Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) know, so they can help ensure that the child or children will be kept safe.
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: "We know that private fostering arrangements are quite common, for example if parents are away for work, or teenagers need time to focus on study away from younger siblings. But we also need to ensure that children will be kept safe.
“So it’s vitally important that anyone who is already in, or is considering entering into, a private fostering arrangement for more than 28 days contacts the York Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub.”
People are asked to contact the York Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 01904 551900, email MASH@york.gov.uk and they can talk you through the next steps.
For more information visit www.saferchildrenyork.org.uk/parents-and-public
