A POP sensation have been confirmed as the headliner performers for the Music Showcase Weekend Saturday at York Racecourse this Summer.

Sugababes are set to take to the stage after racing on July 23.

The chart-topping band have achieved an impressive six number one singles, with the Spice Girls being the only British girl group to have had more.

Since forming in the late 90s and launching with the era-defining debut album ‘One Touch', they’ve achieved multi-platinum success and numerous accolades.

Now back touring as their original line up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy, their performances are highly regarded and perfect for a summers evening.

The announcement of the combined racing and music event means that those booking now can take advantage of the early bird and group rate deals on general admission tickets.

To book visit yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure, starts at just £32 per person for a group of six and racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

On the racecourse itself, the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes as the six-figure centerpiece of a seven-race card on Saturday, that will precede the concert.

The dates in late July fall at a time of the year when the prevailing weather should further contribute to the positive steps made by the ongoing vaccination programme in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, nevertheless racegoers are offered a guaranteed refund in the event of Covid related alterations, as well as the reassurance that all Covid-19 protocols that are applicable at the time of the event, will be followed.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said: “Everyone at the course is really excited that these magical racing and music events are scheduled to return. Bands that bring a smile to many faces, add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope it will prove a summer weekend to savour.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, Madness will perform following an evening of racing.

The sporting action for the evening features seven races this year, still headlined by the Listed European Breeder’s Fund Lyric Stakes.

The tickets for Sugababes and Madness are on sale here.