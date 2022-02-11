FIREFIGHTERS were called in overnight to a fire near Selby.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at about 8.11pm to the A63 at Osgodby.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Selby responded to reports of a fire seen in a field.
"This resulted in a controlled burn which had been left unattended and subsequently spread.
"The crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet, pitchforks and lighting."
