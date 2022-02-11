FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a fire at a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.11pm to Stuart Road in Acomb, York after reports of a blaze.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a fuseboard on fire at a residential premises.
"The crews found the fire out upon their arrival and inspected the premises using a thermal imaging camera.
"The electrics was safely isolated and advice was given to the occupants to call an electrician."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.