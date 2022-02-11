FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a fire at a house in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.11pm to Stuart Road in Acomb, York after reports of a blaze.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a fuseboard on fire at a residential premises.

"The crews found the fire out upon their arrival and inspected the premises using a thermal imaging camera.

"The electrics was safely isolated and advice was given to the occupants to call an electrician."